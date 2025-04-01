x
Photos: Breakfast with the Bunnies

Newton /
| 01 Apr 2025 | 06:10
    Renee and Christian MacDonald pet a bunny at a Breakfast with the Bunnies on Sunday, March 30 at the Stillwater Community Center in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Children pet the bunnies on display at a Breakfast with the Bunnies on Sunday, March 30 at the Stillwater Community Center in Newton.
    Arianna Dillon, Mackenzie Warth and Addison Garrigan hold bunnies that were on display at the breakfast, which benefited the Sussex County 4-H Rabbit Leaders Association.
    Amelia and Allison Ramussen look at the bunnies on display.
    Julie, Elise and Glen Sutter.
    The breakfast included pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat, coffee and juice.
    Cayden and Teena Rondinelli.
    Ellie, River and Peter Rhyne.
    Rose Williams holds a bunny at a Breakfast with the Bunnies on Sunday, March 30 at the Stillwater Community Center in Newton.
