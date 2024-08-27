x
Photos: Byram Fest 2024

Byram /
| 27 Aug 2024 | 05:38
    Children on an inflatable slide Saturday, Aug. 24 at Byram Fest 2024. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Vendors include face painting.
    Byram Fest 2024 features inflatable rides and games as well as fireworks Saturday, Aug. 24 at C.O. Johnson Park.
    Byram residents Jayce Heresi and Jennifer Kero with Nash and Michael Heresi.
    Byram Fest has food trucks, performances, and tables for first-responders, local nonprofit organizations and sports groups.
