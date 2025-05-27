x
Photos: Casino Night fundraiser

Augusta /
| 27 May 2025 | 05:29
    Guests play blackjack at the Casino Night fundraiser for Family Promise of Sussex County. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Guests play their bets for roulette at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
    Tom Donnelly and Keith Blessing.
    The craps table is popular with those trying their luck Thursday, May 22.
    Allen Koriakin takes a turn at karaoke.
    From left are Dawn Hendershot, community manager of Family Promise of Sussex County; Chris Butto, the nonprofit’s chief executive; and Nancy and Tom Purnell, a board member.
    Adrianne Leymanm and Annamarie Heverly.
    Kathy Kut and Aja Deming.
    The event raised money for the Housing Hope Emergency Shelter program.
    DJ Ray Sikora, left, with Robert Butler performing karaoke.
    Kim Noel, Andrea Ryker and Adrianne Leyman.
    Michele Maddalone and Kim Post.
    Tim Dalton
    DJ Ray Sikora.
    The Family Promise staff.
