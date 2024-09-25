Home
x
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Celebrate A Life 5K Walk
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 25 Sep 2024 | 08:38
The Celebrate A Life 5K Walk begins Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Julia Quinlan, 97, speaks to the participants. She and her late husband, Joseph, founded the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in 1980 in honor of their daughter Karen Ann. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Participants stretch before the walk begins.
Lorri Opitz, bereavement director at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, speaks to participants.
Marilyn Giordano is grand marshal of the Celebrate A Life 5K Walk, which raises funds for programs and services at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center.
Members of Noah’s Bulldogs walk in memory of Noah Leyman, formerly of Hampton Township, who died in a highway crash in June 2023 while serving in the Air Force. He was 22.
Team Chris.
Lorri Opitz, bereavement director at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center.
1
Augusta
2
Celebrate A Life 5K Walk
3
Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center
4
Julia Quinlan
5
Lorri Opitz
6
maria kovic
7
Marilyn Giordano
8
Sussex County Fairgrounds
