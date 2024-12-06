Home
x
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Christmas tree lighting in Byram
maria kovic
Byram
/
| 06 Dec 2024 | 03:15
Santa greets the crowd Sunday, Dec. 1 outside the Cranberry Lake Firehouse in Byram. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Santa arrives for the annual Christmas tree lighting.
Santa arrives on a firetruck.
Santa greets the crowd in Byram.
The crowd awaits Santa’s arrival.
The crowd awaits Santa’s arrival.
The Byram Township Christmas tree.
Anna Agnoli, Brianna Bonkoski, Mason Agnoli and Sophia Fisher pose for a photo inside the Cranberry Lake Firehouse.
Giancarlo Ega, Ryan John, Amelia Margo, Courtny Gallagher and Remington Margo.
Members of the Lenape Valley Regional High School choir perform holiday songs.
