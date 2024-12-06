x
Photos: Christmas tree lighting in Byram

Byram /
| 06 Dec 2024 | 03:15
    Santa greets the crowd Sunday, Dec. 1 outside the Cranberry Lake Firehouse in Byram. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Santa arrives for the annual Christmas tree lighting.
    Santa arrives on a firetruck.
    Santa greets the crowd in Byram.
    The crowd awaits Santa’s arrival.
    The Byram Township Christmas tree.
    Anna Agnoli, Brianna Bonkoski, Mason Agnoli and Sophia Fisher pose for a photo inside the Cranberry Lake Firehouse.
    Giancarlo Ega, Ryan John, Amelia Margo, Courtny Gallagher and Remington Margo.
    Members of the Lenape Valley Regional High School choir perform holiday songs.
