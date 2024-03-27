x
Photos: Easter Egg Hunt in Stanhope

Stanhope /
| 27 Mar 2024 | 08:07
    Children hunt for Easter eggs Sunday, March 24 in Musconetcong Park in Stanhope. More than 100 took part in the annual event, which was postponed from Saturday because of rain. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    A father helps his son hunt for Easter eggs Sunday, March 24 in Musconetcong Park in Stanhope.
    The annual Easter egg hunt was organized by the Stanhope Recreation Commission.
    Greg Beckley holds his daughter Holly on his shoulders.
    Chris Stepien of Denville with his sons Koa, left, and Bear.
