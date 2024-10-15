x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Fall Festival in Newton

Newton /
| 15 Oct 2024 | 07:02
    People fill Spring Street during the annual Fall Festival in Newton on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    People fill Spring Street during the annual Fall Festival in Newton on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Musicians perform during the annual Fall Festival on Spring Street in Newton on Sunday, Oct. 13.
    Musicians perform during the annual Fall Festival on Spring Street in Newton on Sunday, Oct. 13.
    Nancy and Bob Woods of Newton.
    Nancy and Bob Woods of Newton.
    Robert Smith of Newark and Grey Wright of Newton.
    Robert Smith of Newark and Grey Wright of Newton.
    Joseph Atkinson and Callum MacKenzie of Newton look inside an ambulance.
    Joseph Atkinson and Callum MacKenzie of Newton look inside an ambulance.
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Alexa, Enrique and Angel Rivera of Newton.
    Alexa, Enrique and Angel Rivera of Newton.
    Riccardo Eva of Newton.
    Riccardo Eva of Newton.
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton
    Photos: Fall Festival in Newton