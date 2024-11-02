x
Photos: Halloween in Newton

Newton /
| 02 Nov 2024 | 04:00
    Children collect candy during the Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Photos: Halloween in Newton
    Chris, Ashley and Eden Caulfield.
    Calliope Ortiz dressed as a music box.
    Emily Carty and Harper Finkle.
    Gabriel Carty and Charlie Caldas.
    Mikayla Losey.
    Bryanna, Jaxson and Bryson Morse dressed as clowns.
    Lexi and Brookelynn Morse hold Ulanni Morse Thoma.
    Costumed children and parents take part in the Halloween Parade in Newton.
