x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes

| 29 Oct 2024 | 06:44
    The Kittatinny Regional High School marching band competes in the Music in the Mountains contest Oct. 19 at Vernon Township High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Kittatinny Regional High School marching band competes in the Music in the Mountains contest Oct. 19 at Vernon Township High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The band’s fall program features the power of alternative rock.
    The band’s fall program features the power of alternative rock.
    Musical selections include ‘Bang Bang’ by Green Day, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana, ‘Creep’ by Radiohead and ‘Uprising’ by Muse.
    Musical selections include ‘Bang Bang’ by Green Day, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana, ‘Creep’ by Radiohead and ‘Uprising’ by Muse.
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes
    Photos: Kittatinny marching band competes