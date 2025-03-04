Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Let’s go fly a kite
maria kovic
Byram
/
| 04 Mar 2025 | 07:32
Isabella Wyka flies a kite Saturday, March 1 in the Byram Lakes School cafeteria. The South Jersey Kite Flyers held a kite building workshop. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
McKenna Reid reaches toward a kite being flown Saturday, March 1 in the Byram Lakes School cafeteria. Experienced indoor kite flyers taught those attending a kite building workshop how to fly kites indoors.
Charlie Reid flies a kite in the Byram Lakes School cafeteria.
Cayden and McKenna Reid decorate their kite.
McKenna Reid flies a kite.
Isabella Wyka flies a kite.
Haddie and Carrie Kreider decorate their kite.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Byram
2
byram lakes school
3
indoor kite flying
4
kite building
5
maria kovic
6
South Jersey Kite Flyers
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED