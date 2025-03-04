x
Photos: Let’s go fly a kite

Byram /
| 04 Mar 2025 | 07:32
    Isabella Wyka flies a kite Saturday, March 1 in the Byram Lakes School cafeteria. The South Jersey Kite Flyers held a kite building workshop. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    McKenna Reid reaches toward a kite being flown Saturday, March 1 in the Byram Lakes School cafeteria. Experienced indoor kite flyers taught those attending a kite building workshop how to fly kites indoors.
    Charlie Reid flies a kite in the Byram Lakes School cafeteria.
    Cayden and McKenna Reid decorate their kite.
    McKenna Reid flies a kite.
    Isabella Wyka flies a kite.
    Haddie and Carrie Kreider decorate their kite.
