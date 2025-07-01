Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Newton Day 2025
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 01 Jul 2025 | 06:33
Residents visit vendors along Spring Street during Newton Day on Saturday, June 7. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Vendors line Spring Street during Newton Day.
Lynn Cohen, co-owner of Runway Couture in Newton.
Bert Baron, host of the morning program on radio station WRNJ.
Gustavo Chiquito, Tony Noche, Angel Heintz and Hendrick Noche, all of Newton.
Nova Richards, Kendall Hogarty and Shanelle Babcock, all of Newton.
Daniela, Magleny, Dagleny and Dalia Montero Lopez of Newton.
Cynthia Decker Sanchez and Finn Decker Sanchez of Newton.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
Newton
3
newton day
4
Spring Street
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED