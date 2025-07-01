x
Photos: Newton Day 2025

Newton /
| 01 Jul 2025 | 06:33
    Residents visit vendors along Spring Street during Newton Day on Saturday, June 7. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Vendors line Spring Street during Newton Day.
    Lynn Cohen, co-owner of Runway Couture in Newton.
    Bert Baron, host of the morning program on radio station WRNJ.
    Gustavo Chiquito, Tony Noche, Angel Heintz and Hendrick Noche, all of Newton.
    Nova Richards, Kendall Hogarty and Shanelle Babcock, all of Newton.
    Daniela, Magleny, Dagleny and Dalia Montero Lopez of Newton.
    Cynthia Decker Sanchez and Finn Decker Sanchez of Newton.
