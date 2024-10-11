Home
Photos: Norwescap’s Fall Frolic in the Park
| 11 Oct 2024 | 07:04
Children paint pumpkins at Norwescap’s Fall Frolic in the Park on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Kristen and Vivienne Mathes of Newton in the pumpkin patch at Norwescap’s Fall Frolic in the Park.
Anna Reifler of Montague wears wings.
Tristan Harris of Sussex in the pumpkin patch at Norwescap’s Fall Frolic in the Park.
Face painting was among the activities.
Peach Braxton watches Kai Slockbower painting pumpkins. Both are from Vernon.
Darla Williams and Maria Berrio.
Nonprofit organizations, such as Project Self-Sufficiency, offer information.
