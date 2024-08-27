Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Pupstock Festival 2024
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 27 Aug 2024 | 05:21
Dogs and their owners at the Pupstock Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Kathy Redcliffe of Milford, Pa., and Munchkin play in the Giant Ball Pit at the Pupstock Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Dogs of all sizes accompanied by their owners at the Pupstock Festival.
Proceeds from the event go to B.A.R.K.S., the Byram Animal Rescue Squad, and One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.) in Sparta.
Dawn Alfieri of Lake Hopatcong with Nelson.
Pete Spadora of Hardyston poses with Stella.
Thanh Nguyen of Hawthorne with Ronin.
A dog is surrounded by foam at the Puppy Foam Party.
Justin Kosabutski and Steph Sindler of Wayne with Ollie.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Augusta
2
maria kovic
3
pupstock festival
4
Sussex County Fairgrounds
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED