Photos: SCCC graduation

Wantage /
| 21 May 2024 | 05:45
    Bernard Cutler, 95, of Wantage was among those graduating from Sussex County Community College on Thursday, May 16. He is the oldest graduate in the college’s history. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The graduates sit in the rain during commencement at Sussex County Community College on Thursday, May 16. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    At one point during the ceremony, the power went out and speakers had to shout.
    Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
    Nick Holowach holds his diploma.
