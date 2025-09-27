Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Stanhope Fall Festival
maria kovic
Stanhope
/
| 27 Sep 2025 | 07:58
Cameron Riccardi of Stanhope plays among the pumpkins at the Stanhope Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Alyssa White of the Stanhope School Home & School Association, which organized the second annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Nicole Gullotta and Abigail and Alison Andrews, all of Stanhope, with their dog, Olive.
Cub Scouts Levi and Ethan Fernandez and Abby Brumbaugh.
Liliana and Gina Gati of Stanhope.
Kathy Chill of Hamburg, Kathy Clarken of Wantage, Susan Dombrowski of Budd Lake and Jo Gatto of Boonton.
Maureen Bonte of Stanhope and Christie Oakes of Rockaway.
maria kovic
Stanhope
Stanhope Fall Festival
Stanhope School Home & School Association
