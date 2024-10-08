x
Photos: Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day & Parade

Hampton Twp /
| 08 Oct 2024 | 08:51
    Members of Hampton Township Fire &amp; Rescue march in the Sussex County Firemen’s Association’s annual Inspection Day &amp; Parade on Saturday, Oct. 5. They were the host this year in honor of their 25th anniversary. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Frankford Township Fire Department members march in the parade.
    The parade reviewing stand.
    The Kittatinny Regional High School color guard.
    The Kittatinny Regional High School marching band.
    Miss Hampton Township Caley Faith Cortezano rides in the parade.
    Forrest Grover leads the Frankford Township contingent in the parade.
    Resse Molinet leads the Stillwater contingent in the parade.
    Smokey the Bear rides in the parade. He is celebrating his 80th birthday this year.
    David Korver of Hampton is grand marshal of the parade.
    Residents watch the parade.
    Members of the Highland Lakes Fire Department march in the parade.
    Members of the Franklin Band prepare to march in the parade.
    Members of the Lafayette Fire Department gather for the parade.
    Members of the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
    Members of the Sandyston Fire Department.
    Hampton Township firefighters.
    Frankford Township firefighters.
    Members of Hampton Township Fire &amp; Rescue.
    Sammy Joe Leider of Sussex with her dog Mack.
