Photos: Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Newton /
| 17 Mar 2024 | 03:46
    Members of the Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County play as they march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16 in Newton. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Byram perform in the parade, which is sponsored by the Town of Newton and the Newton Volunteer Fire Department.
    At right is Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson, who was chosen as Queen of the Fair in August. Center is Miss Newton Abigail Gormley.
    This leprechaun has a sweet ride.
    Mina Martin is dressed for the parade.
    A boy hands out candy during the parade.
    Students of the Lenahan School of Irish Dance in Sparta march in the parade.
    Brayden and Nolan Donaghy are wearing the green.
    The Jersey String Band marches in the parade.
    Lynn and Gerriston Porte await the parade.
    The Boy Scouts Troop 85 Color Guard marches in the parade.
    Jessica Caldwell, grand marshal of the parade, waves from an old firetruck. She has been Newton’s planner since 2008. Her ancestors immigrated to New Jersey from Dublin, Ireland.
    The Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard leads the parade.
    The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County marches in the parade.
    Tom Horuzy and Ed Biedricki of the 27th Regiment of New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Company F, a group of Civil War re-enactors, march in the parade.
    Children are dressed for the parade.
    From left are Stephanie Selvador, Julian Mitchel and Diego Mariano.
    Several motorcycle clubs take part in the parade.
    Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Byram perform in the parade.
    Alex and Samuel Castellna wait for the parade.
    The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County marches in the parade.
    Branchville firefighters were among the departments participating in the parade.
    Newton Volunteer Fire Department trucks drive in the parade.
    Dogs await the start of the parade. Dogs for Conservation have been trained to use their extraordinary sense of smell to protect wildlife and wild places.
    Damaris LIra and her dog Nacho are dressed for the holiday. Lira has been a Democratic candidate for Sussex County commissioner.
    Erik and Heide Hassing, owners of Angry Erik Brewing in Newton.
    Josh Conklin and Glen Strizver sit in front of a Marine Corps League truck before the parade.
    Maggie and Hailey Meger stand by the Lenahan School of Irish Dance truck.
    From left are Tom Quinn, Eilene Kopaec, Mary Passell, Kerri Lynn Walsh-Wood and Keith Wood of the Rory O’Moore School of Pipes and Drums in Ledgewood.
    Tom Horuzy and Ed Biedricki of the 27th Regiment of New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Company F, a group of Civil War re-enactors.
    Fusion Core drummers, from left, are Nikita Kos Fromin, Jose Lopez and Evan Sebastia.
    Fusion Core is a competitive drum corps from Morris County.
    The Jersey String Band awaits the start of the parade.
    Members of the Knights of Inferno Motorcycle Club pose before the parade.
