x
Photos: Taste of Newton

| 17 Sep 2024 | 07:35
    Restaurants and culinary businesses offer samples of their cuisine at Taste of Newton on Monday, Sept. 9 in the Central Plaza Parking Lot. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Restaurants and culinary businesses offer samples of their cuisine at Taste of Newton on Monday, Sept. 9 in the Central Plaza Parking Lot. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The annual event is organized by the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce.
    Marilyn and John Hatzelis of Andover.
    Monika Crumpets of Newton.
    Kristi Anderson and Lisa Deritter, both of Vernon.
    Kelli Falco of Vernon and Bob Williams of Wantage.
    Newton Councilwoman Sandy Diglio and Kimberly Williams, the town’s community development director.
    The Brian St. John Band entertains at Taste of Newton.
