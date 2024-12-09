x
Photos: Tree Lighting in Newton

Newton /
| 09 Dec 2024 | 11:33
    Santa and Mrs. Claus pose with children at the Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 6 in Newton. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    NT2 The Merriam Avenue Elementary School choir performs at the Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 6 in Newton. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    NT3 Leanna and Nathaniel Vargas pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
    NT4 Miss Newton Allison Iliff with her mother, Kathleen.
    NT5 Madeline Bucci
    NT6 Residents line up to take photos with Santa.
    Newton Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. speaks at the Tree Lighting.
    Mayor John-Paul Couce and Councilwoman Michelle Teets watch the Tree Lighting.
    Kristianna Christ poses with reindeer set up outside the Newton municipal building.
    Frankie Presinvano
    Jason and Seeley MIller
    The Merriam Avenue Elementary School choir.
    Jaidi Lozono
    William Tighe
    Members of the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad.
    Cindy DeFederico and Ron Beck of Panera Bread.
    Dave and Kimberly Williams and Paige Loughran hand out hot cocoa.
    The Christmas tree is lit in front of the Newton municipal building.
    An inflatable gingerbread man.
