Photos: Veterans honored at Valley Road School

Stanhope /
| 12 Nov 2024 | 06:27
    Veterans recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the veterans recognition program Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Valley Road School in Stanhope. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Students recognize veterans Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Valley Road School in Stanhope. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Veteran Ed Geueke of Blairstown with his granddaughter Scarlett Clauson of Stanhope. She wrote a poem thanking him.
    Photos: Veterans honored at Valley Road School
    Shirl and Jim Keeler of Hopatcong.
    Emily and John Cascio of Stanhope.
    Veteran Ken Augustin of Lafayette with Remy.
    Veteran Thomas Yowe of Hopatcong.
