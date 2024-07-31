Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Volunteer Day at Rebecca’s Homestead
| 31 Jul 2024 | 06:31
Jason Bailey and Mark Stoller, volunteers from Selective Insurance, fix a gate at Rebecca’s Homestead in Branchville. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The nonprofit organization invited volunteers to help out in exchange for a meal Friday, July 26.
Volunteers help out at Rebecca’s Homestead, which houses developmentally disabled adults who contribute to the daily operations of the farm.
Dora Torres of Jefferson and Elisa Young of Oak Ridge paint a table and chairs.
Elaine McLaughlin of Hopatcong picks tomatoes.
Dennis Elmers, left, of Wantage and Ken Anderson of Oak Ridge.
Rich Clemente of Boonton and Melvin Pena of New Windsor, N.Y., fix the curb.
