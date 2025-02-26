Planned power outage starts Friday in Newton

Jersey Central Power & Light says a planned power outage in Newton will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and will continue until the work to replace a broken pole is completed.

That is estimated to be between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, March 1.

The outage will affect about 11 customers on High Street, including three county buildings.

High Street traffic will be detoured to Main Street via Liberty Street.

Truck traffic will be detoured to Willows Road in Andover Township.

Road closures could continue until Sunday, March 2.