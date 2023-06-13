x
Pride Celebration expands at new location

NEWTON. The number of vendors doubled to about 40 this year with the move to a Thorlabs parking lot from the Newton Green.

Newton /
| 13 Jun 2023 | 09:17
    PR1 A drag performer known as Cookie Doe poses for a photo at the Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 10 in Newton. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    PR2 A drag performer known as Missy lip syncs to recorded music.
    PR3 A drag performer known as Fantasia dances with girls in the crowd.
    A drag performer known as Missy dances for the crowd.
    A drag performer known as Cookie Doe strikes a pose.
    A drag performer known as Fantasia lip syncs to recorded music.
    PR4 A drag performer greets those attending the Pride Celebration.
    PR5 Zoe Heath, left, is founder of Sussex County Pride, which organized the Pride Celebration. Thorlabs of Newton donated money for the event and permitted it to be set up in a company parking lot.
    PR7 Heathmonger, a garage psych rock band from New Brunswick, performs at the event.
    About 40 vendors set up tables.
    PR6 Todd Gillespie of PFLAG answers questions from visitors.
    A boy uses chalk to draw on the pavement.
    Drag performers pose for a photo under a rainbow of balloons.
Several hundred people were expected to attend an expanded Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 10 in Newton.

In addition to a cash donation, Thorlabs loaned a parking lot for the event, said Zoe Heath, founder of Sussex County Pride, which organized the event.

The group has sponsored Pride events in Newton since 2017. Previously, they were held on the Newton Green.

Moving to the Thorlabs site meant that the number of vendors doubled to about 40 this year, she said. “Many of them are LGBTQ+-owned. All of them are local. And they’re all here supporting the Sussex County LGBTQ+ community.

“Sussex County is an area where it’s difficult to be queer, where it’s hard to grow up openly LGBTQ+; it can be even unsafe for some,” noted Heath, who attended Vernon Township High School and now lives in Hamburg.

“But organizations like us, like Sussex County Pride, organizations like PFLAG are making it easier and safer for more people to live as their true, authentic self. And that means more vendors want to come and support that as well.”

The celebration included live music, drag performers, and games and crafts for children.

Todd Gillespie, a board member who was manning the PFLAG Sussex County table, handed out pins, stickers and information. The group also had face painting, coloring and corn hole activities for children.

PFLAG, which provides education, advocacy and support for LGBTQ people, their families and friends, held its first meeting in January.

The monthly meetings have attracted as many as 40 people and the group is considering changing the meeting night so it can move to a larger room at the Sparta United Methodist Church, board members said.

PFLAG president Sue Harris said she enjoyed seeing the diverse groups at the Pride Celebration, including allies, such as church members.

Jill Kubin, a PFLAG board member, said it was nice to be among people who understand diversity “and maybe what you’ve been through.” “It’s an uplifting feeling.”