Project Self-Sufficiency to host career and health fair

Area residents are invited to boost their careers and improve their health by attending an innovative Career & Health Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Wednesday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local employers and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and educational opportunities. A representative from Sussex County Community College will offer an information session about coursework and majors available at the college.

Representatives from area health care organizations also will provide information about the health and well-being of children and families. Additional job search support, including mock interviews, will be offered by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff. A gift card will be awarded to one attendee. The event is free and open to the public.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career and improving their health to attend this unique event,” Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said. “Attendees can get tips for better health and wellness, learn about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education, and explore the resources they need to move forward with their job search.”

Participating organizations include American Red Cross, Atlantic Health System, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, New Jersey Judiciary, Sussex County Community College and other employers, educators and health care providers.

For more information about the fair or Project Self-Sufficiency programs and services, call 973-940-3500 or visit the organization’s website.