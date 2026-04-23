Project Self-Sufficiency to host free online family law seminar

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online seminar on family law issues Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

The session will be led by attorney Megan Clark, Esq., and will cover topics including child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time and equitable distribution of assets.

The program will be conducted via Zoom and is open to the public. Organizers said the seminar is designed to provide participants with an overview of legal considerations related to divorce and family law matters.

Advance registration is required. Interested participants can call 973-940-3500 to sign up and receive login information.