Project Vacation starts today

Children ages 4-8 may participate in Project Vacation from 9 a.m. to noon July 15-19 at Project Self-Sufficiency.

With the theme “What Will I Be When I Grow Up: Jobs in Our Community,” Project Vacation will use fun activities, games, crafts and special guests to explore the varied responsibilities and careers available to young people today.

The program is free and open to the public, but space is limited, and advance registration is required.

Project Vacation will take place at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Community Education Center, 127 Mill St., Newton.

It is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

To register or for information, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500 or go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org