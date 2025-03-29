x
Prom Shop open starting Tuesday

NEWTON. Formal wear, including prom dresses, evening bags, jewelry and shoes in good condition, are available at no charge.

| 29 Mar 2025 | 04:44
    Teens may find free new or gently used prom dresses and accessories at the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop offered by Project Self-Sufficiency. (Photo provided)
Teens are invited to select free new or gently-used prom dresses and accessories from the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency.

Formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls as well as shoes in good condition, are available at no charge.

All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s campus at 127 Mill St., Newton, and space is available for dresses to be tried on.

The public is invited; no appointment is needed.

The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. April 1-3; 3 to 6 p.m. April 4; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5.

“We are delighted to be offering teens the opportunity to receive beautiful gowns and accessories free of charge at the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event. Thanks to generous donations from the community, we are fortunate to have hundreds of beautiful items in our collection again this year.”

The Prom Shop is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

For information, call 973-940-3500 or go online to projectselfsufficiency.org