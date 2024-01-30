Public hearing on park improvements tonight

Byram Township will hold a public hearing on its plans from improvements at C.O. Johnson Park on Roseville Road.

The hearing will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the municipal building, 10 Mansfield Drive.

Residents also may access the meeting online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82117363001 or by calling 646-518-9805 or 267-831-0333. When prompted, enter the Meeting ID Number: 821 1736 3001.

The township is seeking funding through the New Jersey Green Acres Program for the proposed improvements, which include a completely inclusive playground to replace the playground equipment “that is beyond end of life.”

A completely inclusive playground provides opportunities for play that are not available at most playgrounds for children and adults with disabilities. They also provide wheelchair accessibility to the playground equipment.

The cost is estimated at $618,825, including removal of the old playground equipment, a poured-in-place rubber play surface, new fencing and a sidewalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The state grant would provide three-fourths of the cost.

Written comments on the proposed application may be sent to Cynthia Church, Byram Township Clerk, 10 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope NJ 07874 or by email to cchurch@byramtwp.org