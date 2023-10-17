x
Pumpkin scarecrows populate Branchville

| 17 Oct 2023 | 05:44
    Jason Mastandrea of Sparta poses with Shrek at the 2022 Branchville Scarecrow event. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    A pumpkin scarecrow display in the 2023 Branchville event.
    A pumpkin scarecrow dressed as the Gene Kelly character in the movie ‘Singing in the Rain is on display in Branchville this month.
Branchville is hosting its eighth annual pumpkin scarecrow event throughout October.

Sponsored by Selective Insurance Co. and chaired by longtime Branchville residents Jeanne and Brad Heinke, the Branchville Scarecrows are displayed in front of local businesses and private homes throughout town.

Students at Frankford Township School also fill the town green with their scarecrows.

The project has grown tremendously in the past eight years and now boasts 250 scarecrows on display throughout Branchville.

Maps are available for visitors to take a walking tour of the community of scarecrows.

The event culminates on Halloween during the Branchville Fire Department festivities. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Heinkes will announce the winner of the Best Scarecrow award as well as several honorable mentions. There also is a People’s Choice Award and a Photobomb contest for people who takes pictures of themselves with the scarecrows.