Recovery Life benefit planned to honor National Recovery Month

Hope & Serenity Recovery Community Center (HASRCC) in Sparta is hosting its Recovery Life benefit on Wednesday, September 21, at The Windlass at Lake Hopatcong in honor of September being National Recovery Month. In addition to fundraising, this event will help battle the stigma and debunk misnomers regarding substance abuse and mental health challenges that many people face.

Individual tickets are $125; however, there are family and corporate sponsorships available. For more information on Hope & Serenity or to buy tickets to the event, visit hasrcc.org.

Hope & Serenity Recovery Community Center supports individuals with mental health challenges, as well as those with substance use issues. Peer support specialists help clients pursue educational opportunities, career enhancement, obtain medical services, and a myriad of other goal-oriented concerns. There are few other facilities that offer certified trained peers for both mental health and addiction in New Jersey.

Since its opening just over a year ago, over 1,000 individuals have received support. HASRCC also provides families and friends with education and confidential help. Hope & Serenity has been able to bolster its Family Support program with the recent addition of new peers.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in mental health challenges and substance use disorders, throughout the state and country,” the organization explained in a press release. “Hope & Serenity peer support specialists have unique life experience and multi-faceted education to meet the growing needs of the community, and the demand for their services is growing.”

Supported by grants, donations, and fundraising events, Hope & Serenity holds frequent Recovery Life events so that existing and new clients can mingle in a supportive, safe environment.