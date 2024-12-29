Residents told to boil water

Newton has issued a limited boil water advisory after a water main break at the water service main on Diller Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The break caused a significant loss of water pressure, possibly threatening the water quality.

The water service main has been repaired, but residents are advised to boil water until it can be tested.

Effective immediately and until further notice, Town of Newton water customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For information, call Michael Awertschenko, Newton’s licensed water operator, at 973-383-2090.