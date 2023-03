Friday, March 3 is “Rid Litter Day’ in Kittatinny Valley State Park, 199 Goodale Road, Newton.

Volunteers will pick up litter along a 2.5-mile route starting at 10 a.m.

To participate, register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/543126916227

For information and directions, call the park’s visitor center at (973) 786-6445.