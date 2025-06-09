Route 80 likely to reopen this weekend

All three lanes on Route 80 westbound in Wharton are expected to reopen this weekend, 11 days ahead of schedule, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The center and right lanes reopened May 30.

To reopen the left lane this weekend and restore all lanes on Route 80 westbound, one of the two lanes now open is scheduled to be closed overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, June 9 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 10, and again at 10 p.m. June 10 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 11 and at 10 p.m. June 11 until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 12, one of the two open lanes on Route 80 westbound is scheduled to be closed before Exit 34B/Jefferson/Sparta.

At least one lane will be maintained overnight.

The DOT said the closure is necessary to remove a construction barrier and repave the left lane and part of the median.

On Friday night, June 13, Route 80 westbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured for final paving and restriping.

All lanes are expected to reopen Saturday, June 14, weather permitting.

The speed limit on Route 80 westbound remains 45 mph through the work zone.