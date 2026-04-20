Ruck march honors fallen soldier, launches veteran support mission

Veterans and community members gathered April 18 for the inaugural ruck march hosted by Operation Shepherd’s Watch, an event honoring a fallen soldier while promoting support for former service members.

The three-mile march, held largely along the Sussex Branch Trail, paid tribute to Staff Sgt. Jorge Oliveira, who was killed in action Oct. 19, 2011, in Afghanistan. Participants, including veterans from multiple branches of the military, walked with or without weighted packs known as “rucks,” a military training practice designed to build endurance and resilience.

Organizers requested a $25 donation to help fund a commemorative paver in Oliveira’s honor at the National Infantry Museum.

“In the military, a ruck refers to carrying a weighted backpack over a distance,” said founder Richard Barton, a retired master sergeant. “It’s a way to build endurance, strength and resilience.”

Barton said the idea for the organization grew after visiting the museum while training in Georgia and seeing Oliveira’s name memorialized there.

“I served with Jorge in Guantanamo Bay and Iraq,” Barton said. “Seeing his name made me think about all retired veterans and the need to support them.”

Founded earlier this year, Operation Shepherd’s Watch is a disabled veteran-owned organization focused on helping service members transition to civilian life through career services, mentorship and wellness programs. The group also aims to mobilize veteran-led teams to assist communities during natural disasters.

“Our goal is to empower veterans and also respond to disaster-stricken communities,” Barton said.

Participants said the event provided an opportunity for connection and remembrance.

“Whether we know each other or not, we’re a small family,” said Mark Miller, a retired member of the New Jersey National Guard. “We support and respect one another.”

Oliveira, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 50th Brigade Combat Team, was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated during a mission in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

Organizers said additional ruck marches are planned later this year as part of the group’s ongoing efforts to support veterans and build community.