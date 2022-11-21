Santa to cruise through Byram

For the past three years, Byram resident Dave Green, a.k.a. “The Byram Motorcycle Santa” will be cruising through Byram this Saturday (November 26th).

The annual ride takes year of preparation especially the two months heading in.

“I have become very passionate about this annual ride,” Green said. “We get some great reactions from kids and parents alike when they see Santa coming by on a motorcycle.”

As in the past, he will stop for photo ops and to hand out candy canes and other yummies throughout the ride, as well as stopping to take photos with families and children.

“Getting the word out, I use our parents site on Facebook, he said. “ I put messages out and have people request stops. They message me then I give them a confirmation that they have been added to the ‘good list. The ride is not just a drive by but a stop at each house, with photo ops and we hand out candy canes and other goodies. “

The number of stops have grown from 70 the first year to almost 100 this year covering almost 130 miles throughout all of Byram. Kids get photo ops with Santa, candy canes and other goodies and any child who gives Santa a list and a self addressed stamped envelope will receive a letter from the North Pole. Green has “wing men” in the form of his wife and son who drive a support vehicle to collect donations.

“We are collecting supplies and food for the Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry as part of the event,” Green said.