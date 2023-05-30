SCCC grad is only 15

Ty Lewis, 15, graduated from Sussex County Community College (SCCC) with an associate’s degree in computer science and mathematics May 17.

The Hamburg native entered SCCC at age 10 and has completed more than 100 college credits.

“The college experience has been great. I’ve met a lot of people and I’ve learned a lot of things,” he said.

“I like the campus life as well. I’m in a couple clubs and I am the vice president of the business club.”

Ty has been interested in math since he was 5. Before he started at SCCC, he trained himself at Khan Academy, a nonprofit that offers free short online courses in math, grammar, science, history among other subjects.

He attributes his success in the classroom to Khan Academy.

Ty was home-schooled and it was evident that the young boy had a gift, said his father, Shawn.

Shawn reached out to colleges to see if Ty could take placement tests to determine if he would be allowed to attend.

Shawn went to Cory Homer, vice president of student success and institutional effectiveness at SCCC, to figure out a plan for Ty that set him up for the most success.

Homer helped map out a schedule for Ty.

“Seeing him walk across that stage with all of his accolades and chords around his neck from Math Honor Society, it was fantastic to see,” he said “One of the best things that I love about Ty is that he’s a little celebrity on campus. He tutors students that are double or triple his age out of the kindness of his heart.”

Homer has helped Ty and his father since he started at SCCC.

Shawn said Ty wouldn’t be at the community college without Homer and all the help he provided.

Thanks to Homer, Ty has been running track at Wallkill Valley Regional High School because he is too young to compete in college sports.

That has allowed him to compete with others his age and he has made more friends.

Ty will be heading back to SCCC for another semester to finish his chemistry degree.

He plans to take General Educational Development (GED) tests when he turns 16 to obtain the equivalent of a high school degree.

Then he will continue his education at a state college or an Ivy League school, where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

He would like to go on for a master’s, then a doctorate. Possible careers are research, a college professor or something else that uses math, except finance.

With the academics taken care of, Shawn said his biggest concern about Ty is his son’s well-being. He will eligible for a learner’s permit to drive as a junior in college while the average freshman is entering adulthood.