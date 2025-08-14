SCCC holds info sessions today

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold an information session for homeschooled students and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 14 in the Performing Arts Center Atrium.

After a welcome by the college president, Cory Homer, there will be a question-and-answer session and a guided tour of the campus.

Light refreshments will be served.

For information, send email to admissions@sussex.edu

Career education

SCCC also will host a session on Career and Technical Education (CTE) for students interested in starting this fall.

The session will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

Faculty members and industry professionals will discuss the programs, which range from automotive and diesel to health care and culinary arts. A list of programs is online at sussex.edu/cte

Student Support Services will assist with applying, registering students for classes and discussing financial aid options.