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SCCC hosts health fair
Newton. A health fair was held at Sussex County Community College on May 4.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 04 May 2026 | 07:59
Emma Verniero of Newton checks blood for cholesterol.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Thaylor Sibblies of Newton demonstrates CPR.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Corey Finelli of Blairstown checks blood pressure.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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