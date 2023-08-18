SCCC, Ramapo working together

A new 3+1 Bachelor’s Degree Path with Sussex County Community College (SCCC) and Ramapo College of New Jersey allows students pursuing a bachelor’s degree to take a third year of Ramapo’s bachelor’s degree curriculum at SCCC.

The fourth-year curriculum will be on Ramapo’s campus in Mahwah.

The approved programs include Global Studies and Business, Social Science focusing on Criminal Justice, and Psychology. Qualified community college professors will teach junior-year courses.

“We feel this will offer area residents an incredibly cost-effective way to pursue their four-year degree,” said Kathleen Okay, senior vice president of academic & student affairs at SCCC.

“We are delighted to begin this partnership with Ramapo College on this initiative, as both institutions already have an established history of collaborative ventures through various articulation agreements. It is a win for the students and the county!”

Students must apply and be accepted into the Advanced Associates of Continuous Studies at SCCC before enrolling in courses for the 3+1 Bachelor’s Degree Path. Once accepted, students are required to meet with a designated Ramapo College counselor.

For information about the new program, contact Nora McCarthy at nmccart1@ramapo.edu

Registration for the fall semester ends when classes begin Sept. 5. Students may apply at sussex.edu/apply or send email to admissions@sussex.edu for information.