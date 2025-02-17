SCCC, Sussex Tech partner on sports medicine

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) and Sussex County Technical School have entered into an agreement that will allow Sussex Tech students in the sports medicine program to take their senior year at the college while earning college credits toward an associate of science degree in exercise science.

Through this partnership, Sussex Tech students also will have the opportunity to take college-level courses during or after the school day at their high school or on the SCCC campus during their first three years.

Eligible students must meet all course prerequisites and be recommended by their guidance counselor.

Courses available through this program include “Introduction to Exercise Science,” “First Aid and Emergency Care” and “Anatomy & Physiology I.”

“We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Sussex County Community College,” said Gus Modla, Sussex Tech superintendent.

“As part of our mission, we strive to provide students with opportunities to transition to the community college and further their education. The college has been instrumental in supporting dual credit programs and enrollment. We see these partnerships as a win-win for all.”

Cory Homer, interim SCCC president, said, ”Our partnership with Sussex County Technical High School is invaluable to our county’s students. By expanding access to affordable education, we are empowering students to pursue higher learning and develop the skills needed to support and strengthen New Jersey’s workforce.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing opportunities that drive individual success and economic growth.”

Nick Lionetti, SCCC exercise science program supervisor, said, “The partnership with SCTS and our exercise science program is a fantastic way to streamline students’ path to an associate degree.

“Students will have access to the same equipment found at four-year institutions, allowing them to build valuable knowledge and skills for the workforce. Ultimately, this opportunity can help them make a meaningful impact on society.”

The agreement will take effect in September.

For information, contact the SCCC Admissions Office at 973-300-2223 or send email to admissions@sussex.edu