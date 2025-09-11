SCCC to offer free journalism certificate

For the second consecutive year, Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has received a grant to offer a free Community Journalist Certificate.

The training focuses on helping community members develop the skills needed to serve as community journalists, covering news in their hometowns and counties.

The grant is from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities and was designed in collaboration with the Journalism + Design department at the New School.

The certificate, “Becoming a Community Journalist,” will be offered at SCCC during the fall semester, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 11.

The program will offer a hands-on exploration of how journalism works. Participants will learn the tools necessary for understanding local issues affecting them and their neighbors, how to report on important stories, and make connections with publishers seeking news and ideas to share with their readers and listeners.

Cheryl Conway will return as instructor of the certificate course.

She teaches Journalism I and II at SCCC and has decades of experience as a reporter and editor for community newspapers and magazines as well as publisher of her online publication in her hometown.

“I want the participants to begin thinking like journalists and be prepared to engage with their neighbors and local government effectively,” Conway said. “The goal is to prepare them to become more civically active, get involved in the community media ecosystem, and seek the confidence to become a published writer.”

Nancy Gallo, director of the Center for Lifelong Learning, wrote the grant application on behalf of SCCC and the center and previously worked as a community reporter covering events in her hometown.

As the grant administrator, she said, “We are so appreciative to the New Jersey Council for the Humanities for choosing SCCC as a worthy recipient of this grant.”

SCCC was one of only three community colleges statewide chosen to participate.

“We want to train local citizens on how to write news articles and be part of the democratic system of providing information that leads to informed citizens and decisions,” Gallo said.

“This grant promises to have far-reaching and long-term benefits for our county and its citizens The certificate is designed to teach journalism skills and design practices for anyone in greater Sussex County who wants to share stories and information that their communities need to thrive.”

The certificate will be offered in person and online beginning Sept. 23. The in-person workshops will meet on eight consecutive Tuesdays on the SCCC campus from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The online version of the certificate course is offered asynchronously and also will be taught by Conway.

All participants should be computer-savvy and have access to the internet and email. Students will be expected to type their assignments and turn them in via the online Canvas portal.

To register, send email to Sierra LoCicero, Academic & Student Affairs executive assistant, at slocicero@sussex.edu