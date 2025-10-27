Season of Hope toy drive launches

The annual Season of Hope Toy Drive, led by Project Self-Sufficiency in partnership with businesses, schools and social service agencies, launched Oct. 24 to collect new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for more than 2,000 children and teens in Sussex and northern Warren counties.

Donations are needed immediately and may be dropped off at the Newton agency, with additional collection sites to be announced. Monetary gifts are also accepted online.

Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said the drive keeps gifts locally and urged groups to coordinate collections.

Area schools were invited to join a “Stuff the Stocking” contest, with toys to be collected in early December; 45 schools are registered. Stocker Bus Co. will again supply buses and drivers at no cost to pick up donations.

Hundreds of volunteers assist at the Season of Hope Toy Shop each December, including musicians who perform on the Project Self-Sufficiency campus. Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon asked that donations of funds, toys and gift cards be received by early December due to the volume of families served.

Project Self-Sufficiency Leadership Council member Tim Parker appeared in a Santa suit at the kickoff alongside his wife, retired judge and board member Lorraine Parker.