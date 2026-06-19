Senate approves Space’s farmland preservation funding bill

The New Jersey Senate has approved bipartisan legislation sponsored by Sen. Parker Space that would provide nearly $65 million to support farmland preservation and agricultural stewardship efforts across the state.

The bill, S-4425, would appropriate approximately $56.6 million for the preservation of farmland through the acquisition of development easements. The measure also includes $2.6 million for stewardship projects, such as deer fencing and soil and water conservation initiatives, and $5.5 million for administrative expenses associated with preservation efforts.

“Agriculture is woven into New Jersey’s identity and if we want to keep the Garden in Garden State, we must continue investing in the farmers who feed our communities and keep our farmland productive,” Space, R-Morris, Sussex and Warren, said in a statement.

“Every acre we save today helps preserve the open spaces that define our state and protects New Jersey’s agricultural heritage for future generations,” he added.

The funding would be administered through the State Agriculture Development Committee’s farmland preservation program, which helps preserve agricultural land and support long-term farm viability.

According to the State Agriculture Development Committee, 2,925 farms totaling approximately 254,968 acres had been preserved through the program as of April 2026.

The bill now advances for further consideration in the legislative process.