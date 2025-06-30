Sewer, water connection fees rise

The Town Council unanimously approved increases in sewer and water connection fees in a brief meeting Monday, June 23.

The minimum charge for water connection rises to $5,537 from $5,058 and the minimum charge for sewer connection to $6,769 from $6,550 under the new ordinance.

Additional charges are based on estimated usage.

The council approved another ordinance that changes the Police Department’s table of organization.

Requested by Police Chief Joseph D’Annibale, the new table calls for two lieutenants, six sergeants and 20 patrol officers.

The ordinance was approved with three yes votes, one no vote and one abstention. Deputy Mayor Matthew Dickson voted no, saying he didn’t like the way the ordinance was written. Councilman John-Paul Couce abstained.

Council members approved another ordinance that requires new hires to complete police training within six months. Previously, officers needed to complete their training by the time they were hired.

Another ordinance adopted changes the property maintenance code to comply with a state requirement. Instead of calling for a fire extinguisher to be placed near a secondary power source, such as a generator, solar panels or electrical storage batteries, the new ordinance calls for warning labels.

The council introduced an ordinance to use $36,000 for pool improvements, including installation of video security equipment, updating electrical equipment and the purchase of an auto pool cleaner.

A public hearing and final vote will be Monday, July 14.

Resolutions approved:

• Award a $751,167 contract to NV5 of Parsippany for engineering design services for work at Memory Park.

• Renew various liquor licenses.