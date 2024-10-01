x
Silver Jubilee Celebration

| 01 Oct 2024 | 10:34
    Father John’s Animal House celebrates its 25th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 28 at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The event includes a dinner and a tricky tray fundraiser.
    Joy Schober of Oak Ridge and Mary Ann Obdens of Lake Hopatcong.
    Carol Belansky of Roselle Park and Patricia Andrews-Webb and Curtis Webb of East Orange.
    Dom and Nina Perruccio of Sparta.
