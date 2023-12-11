Small businesses bank on it

Banks have steadily shuddered their brick and mortar branches nationwide for more than a decade in response to the rise in mobile banking.

The U.S. has not seen an increase in bank branch locations since 2009, when there were 81,918 in operation at year-end, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). By the close of 2022, that number dwindled to 69,590.

As of press time, the Port Jervis Bank on Route 6 in Port Jervis, N.Y., and Chase Bank on Route 23 in Wantage, N.J., are both on the market.

A flyer on the Wantage bank’s online listing offers potential buyers a multitude of inspiration for how the building be reimagined: It could be a drive-thru fast food restaurant, a school or a daycare, a medical or dental office, an urgent care or a retail store.

Breaking in the vault

As local branches vacate their lobbies and empty their safes, small businesses are taking up shop.

Vault Liquors opened in West Milford, N.J., in 2020, taking over what was a Citizens First Bank in 1988, and more recently, a Bank of America branch that closed in 2018.

The building sat empty for two years until Ted Porebski, owner of the building’s shopping plaza, decided to turn the bank into a liquor store. The renovations were minimal: he scrapped the desks and put in shelving and a bar. The old teller’s booths were turned into refrigerators. He stocked the vault with wine and took out the drive-thru windows to expand his parking lot.

Pop’s Bagelry, meanwhile, was drawn to a bank building for its drive-thru. The West Milford, N.J., breakfast spot opened last May in a former Lakeland Bank.

“I wanted the drive-thru,” said Pop’s Bagelry owner Eric Blasone. “I wanted to be the only bagel store with a drive-window.”

The drive-thru is the only bank feature Blasone kept intact. Everything else had to be remodeled; a kitchen had to be put in, along with a bathroom and a dining area.

Taking out the vault

Unsurprisingly, the massive safes are hard to remove. The Fed of Warwick, a restaurant coming to Warwick, N.Y., knows the problem well.

The upscale-casual eatery is moving into a historic building – home to the “First National Bank of Warwick,“ which opened in 1929. More recently, it was known as the Chase bank building. It has three vaults and “was built to be a bank from the ground up,” said Fed of Warwick owner Michael Tzezailidis.

The restaurant’s name – a food-inspired play on “The Federal Reserve” – pays homage to the bank building’s history.

Tzezailidis has been working on renovations since before the pandemic, painstakingly restoring the building to its original art-deco style: taking out a drop ceiling to reveal the old bank’s 30-foot ceilings, and ordering custom silicone molds to rebuild missing pieces of the original trim work.

One door of the main, original double-vault will be on display for diners. The third vault is located in the basement of the building.

The back of the main vault is now The Fed’s Kitchen.

“The back of the house was storing money. Now it’s a kitchen. We had to convert that space.” said Tzezailidis. “And honestly, it was very, very difficult to make that happen; the building is all steel, all concrete, and it was built to be a bank – so it was crazy to make the space for a kitchen.”

‘I just had a curiosity with it’

Tzezailidis owns multiple restaurants, including Death Avenue in Manhattan, which makes its own beer. His original plan was to open a brewery in Warwick, but deals kept falling through in his search for farmland.

The old bank building, however, was available.

“I just had a curiosity with it,” said Tzezailidis. “I wasn’t planning on opening another restaurant upstate ... but I’m happy that I chose to do so, of course.”

So when is the The Fed opening?

“I’m pushing really hard to have it done three years ago,” Tzezailidis laughed. COVID was a major setback. The renovations have been extensive.

He’s now planning to be open by the end of March.

“It’s still crazy,” he added. “I can’t wait to finish the build-out for this one.”