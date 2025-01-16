Some Newton residents told to boil water

Residents in two areas of Newton were told to boil water before using it Thursday, Jan. 16,, according to a message on the town’s website.

The areas are Sparta Avenue to Gardner Avenue and Merriam Avenue to Linmor Avenue.

The advisory will continue until testing shows the water quality to be safe. No reason for the advisory was given.

Effective immediately and until further notice, Town of Newton water customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using or use bottled water, according to the advisory.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Other recommendations:

• Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory.

• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

• Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

• Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

• Do not use home-filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

• Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

• Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).

For information, call Michael Awertschenko at 973-383-2090.

Earlier advisory

Newton also issued a limited boil-water advisory after a water main break at the water service main on Diller Avenue on Dec. 29.

The break caused a significant loss of water pressure.

That advisory was lifted Dec. 31 after water-quality tests confirmed that the water meets all safety and health standards.