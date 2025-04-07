x
Spanning the world of work

STANHOPE. Career Day participants show off their tools and products at Valley Road School.

Stanhope /
| 07 Apr 2025 | 10:15
    CD1 Rosa Taddei fills in for her son Armando, an NFL equipment manager for the New York Jets, at Career Day at Valley Road School in Stanhope. (Photo by Nick Lalalma)
    CD2 Tom Yowe tells students about careers in television production on March 14. (Photo by Nick Lalalma)
    CD3 Valley Road School alumna Saige Berkowicz (Class of 2016) tells a group of students about the education and training needed to become a phlebotomist. (Photo by Cathy Yonki)
    CD4 Katie-Rose Imbriano of the Nature Conservancy promotes outdoor careers. (Photo by Nick Lalalma)
    Longtime Career Day participants Michelle Anderson, left, and Nicola Gullotta demonstrate devices used in physical therapy. (Photo by Nick Lalalma)
    Ray and Shannon Bock display samples of their custom embroidery work. (Photo by Nick Lalalma)
    Deanna Henderson at her surgical technology careers table with her son Khalil. (Photo by Cathy Yonki)
    Union carpenter Rogerio Soto and letter carrier Michael Soto. (Photo by Cathy Yonki)
Students at Valley Road School in Stanhope learned about a variety of jobs during Career Day on March 14.

Participants ranged from letter carrier Michael Soto to Katie-Rose Imbriano, director of cities programs at the Nature Conservancy.

They included family members of students and staff, such as small-business owner Lois Manzella-Marchitto, mother of sixth-graders Arabella and Nikko, and Josiah and Sophia Soto’s father, Rogerio, who brought his power tools to talk about his job as a union carpenter.

Valley Road School paraprofessional Rosa Taddei stood in for her son Armando, an NFL equipment manager for the New York Jets.

There also were community members, such as Michelle Anderson and Nicole Gullotta, who have been demonstrating how they help patients with physical therapy needs since the school’s first Career Day.

RoNetco also has sent representatives of ShopRite since the event began in 2016.

Carter Eaves’ father, William, of Dream Concepts Contracting brought a high school intern, former Valley Road School student Michael Dos Santo.

Another alumna, Saige Berkowicz, spoke about careers in phlebotomy.

Jamie Farina set up her mobile hair salon and styled students’ hair while Jesse Farina used a tropical-themed table to present careers in hospitality.

Darren Large brought props from the municipal airport that he manages.

Taking part for the first time this year were Shannon and Ray Bock, who brought samples of their work in custom embroidery, and Jason Scharfstein, who displayed his large-scale projects as a custom glass/window installation expert.