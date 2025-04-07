Spanning the world of work

Students at Valley Road School in Stanhope learned about a variety of jobs during Career Day on March 14.

Participants ranged from letter carrier Michael Soto to Katie-Rose Imbriano, director of cities programs at the Nature Conservancy.

They included family members of students and staff, such as small-business owner Lois Manzella-Marchitto, mother of sixth-graders Arabella and Nikko, and Josiah and Sophia Soto’s father, Rogerio, who brought his power tools to talk about his job as a union carpenter.

Valley Road School paraprofessional Rosa Taddei stood in for her son Armando, an NFL equipment manager for the New York Jets.

There also were community members, such as Michelle Anderson and Nicole Gullotta, who have been demonstrating how they help patients with physical therapy needs since the school’s first Career Day.

RoNetco also has sent representatives of ShopRite since the event began in 2016.

Carter Eaves’ father, William, of Dream Concepts Contracting brought a high school intern, former Valley Road School student Michael Dos Santo.

Another alumna, Saige Berkowicz, spoke about careers in phlebotomy.

Jamie Farina set up her mobile hair salon and styled students’ hair while Jesse Farina used a tropical-themed table to present careers in hospitality.

Darren Large brought props from the municipal airport that he manages.

Taking part for the first time this year were Shannon and Ray Bock, who brought samples of their work in custom embroidery, and Jason Scharfstein, who displayed his large-scale projects as a custom glass/window installation expert.