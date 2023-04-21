Special Forces Charitable Trust holds fundraiser today

The Special Forces Charitable Trust will hold a fundraising event Friday, April 21 at Hudson Farm Club, 270 Stanhope Sparta Road, Andover.

The trust is a charity that provides support to the Green Berets and their families.

The event is a full day of shooting: clays in the morning and a tactical shoot in the afternoon.

The cost is $10,000 for a team of four people and $2,500 for an individual shooter.

The cost is $250 for a non-shooter to attend the luncheon.

To register, go online to https://specialforcescharitabletrust.kindful.com/e/spartan-clays