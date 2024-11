Spirit of Byram, a fundraiser for the Byram Township Historical Society, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Cranberry Lake Firehouse, 225 Route 206.

It includes dinner with bourbon and aged spirits tastings. The dinner is donated and catered by Stonewood and Mosaico, two local restaurants.

The cost is $75. Purchase them online at bths.us/event/spirit-of-byram-2024-bourbon-whiskey-tasting/

Attendees must be age 21 or older.